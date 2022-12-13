Low Business Activities In Enugu Over Simon Ekpa’s Sit-At-Home Order

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite not including Tuesday, 13th December, 2022, among days for sit-at-home in Southeast states, business activities were at their lowest ebb in Enugu metropolis.

A survey conducted by THE WHISTLER at some of the higher institutions showed low-turnout of students. At the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, located at Independence Layout, students were scanty.

Timothy Onugu is of the Department of Mass Communication. He said, “Many of us didn’t come because they think that today is sit-at-home. Even some lecturers didn’t come. This is terrible.”

At Enugu State Polytechnic, Enugu campus, the story was the same. Though lectures were going on, the population was not impressive.

A lecturer, Leo Kama, said, “The extension of sit-at-home to a consecutive number of days is a bad development. The concerned bodies should find solutions to it before it gets out of hand. Most of our students might have failed to come because of fear.”

Commercial drivers also have their complaints because of low patronage. One of them said, “Passengers are not coming out. They think that the sit-at-home extends to today. Some of the drivers returned home due to low patronage. You can imagine the cost of petrol, and losses in driving around without passengers.”

Popular roundabout in Enugu deserted

Major transport operators at Holy Ghost also witnessed low turnout of passengers. A manager of a mega transport company plying Abuja routes, Chike Agada, said, ” Passengers didn’t show up. Our first bus loaded fully around 10:30am. Ordinarily, we should be talking about the fifth bus.”

Banks and filling stations however opened for business. The same thing applied to government offices. At the state secretariat, along old Abakaliki road, government ministries were operating.

Mr John Mbamalu, a civil servant, said, “I came early, and the offices were open. The only thing is that workers were not around. Many of them started to come to office after confirming that today is not sit-at-home.”

Mr Simon Ekpa, an acclaimed interim leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had ordered sit-at-home from Dec 9 to Dec 14, 2022, except on Dec 13 to sensitise electorate in South East not to vote in the 2023 elections. The order has witnessed many casualties, with some lives and property lost in Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

Sit-at-home is being observed in South-east states to press for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detension since last July over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. It was instituted by IPOB, which Kanu founded.