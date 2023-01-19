Low Turnout As Gov Makinde, Oyo Residents Boycott Atiku Rally

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took its toll on the party’s presidential campaign rally on Thursday as Oyo residents joined their governor, Seyi Makinde, to boycott the rally.

THE WHISTLER reports that unlike jubilant supporters that thronged the party’s rally in Ogun State on Wednesday, the PDP presidential candidate was left scratching his head over the low turnout.

Although governors on the platform of the party from Osun, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto joined the rally, Makinde did not attend the rally.

Makinde is a member of the G-5 which had demanded for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, as condition for their participation in the presidential campaign.

Ayu’s refusal to heed the call has kept the G-5 governors away from the PDP rallies, taking the shine off the campaign.

However, speaking at the rally, Ayu made another overture to the aggrieved governors and praised Makinde for his sterling performance as governor.

He called on “all aggrieved members to come back home. We are going to sweep to victory.”

He added that, “PDP is one and we are going to improve your roads and education because the other party made our children to be at home for almost one year.”

Atiku pleaded with the voters to vote “for PDP so we can send away APC.”

He said his government would honour all campaign promises and urged the people to “vote PDP top to bottom.”