Low Turnout At Lagos LP Governorship Candidate’s Polling Unit

There is low turnout of voters at the polling unit of the Lagos State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, one of the frontline candidates, is challenging the incumbent governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking second term in office.

The polling unit, 045 located in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, has 421 registered voters. Out of this number, only 45 have voted as at 12:46 p.m.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, the LP agent for the polling unit, Patrick Achibong, attributed the low turnout to fear of intimidation.

Achibong who said that the voting process has been peaceful so far, however, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of vote buying.

According to him, those that voted for the APC have been asked to stay at a religious centre close to the polling unit to collect certain amount of money.

“The turnout is low. People have been coming, but the turnout is low,” Achibong told THE WHISTLER.

“What is going on here that we have actually been fighting is vote-buying. The opposition party is seriously doing vote buying,” he alleged.