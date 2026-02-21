Low Voter Turnout Marks Early Hours Of FCT Area Council Polls In Nyanya

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Voting commenced on Saturday morning at Polling Units 007 and 048 in Nyanya, Abuja, but turnout remained noticeably low as residents trickled in hours after the scheduled start of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

At both polling units in Nyanya, electoral officials began proceedings after completing preparatory formalities, including the pasting of voter registers and verification of voter details using the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). Despite these steps, only a handful of voters were present during the early hours of the exercise.

At Polling Unit 007, which has 742 registered voters, accreditation and voting commenced at about 9:00 a.m. A similar situation was observed at Polling Unit 048, where 443 voters are registered and voting eventually began at 9:40 a.m.

The Presiding Officer at PU 007 told THE WHISTLER that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the unit around 8:00 a.m., ahead of the official 8:30 a.m. commencement time.

However, she noted that the process proceeded slowly due to the low turnout of voters.

At PU 048, the start of voting was delayed by the late arrival and set-up of electoral materials and personnel, before accreditation eventually commenced at 9:40 a.m.

Party agents were present at both polling units to monitor compliance with electoral procedures. Representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were observed overseeing the accreditation process and voter verification.

As of the time of filing this report, election activities were ongoing at the polling units, with officials hopeful that voter participation would improve as the day progressed.