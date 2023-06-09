LP Member-Elect Apologize To Party For Hailing Tinubu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The lawmaker representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has apologized to the party for eulogizing President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker had on Thursday, after meeting the president, expressed his admiration for Tinubu saying he never knew he was so intelligent.

He said, “Today is my best day. I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent,” he said.

“I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country. I saw the love, character, and charisma — the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation.”

The LP member-elect further pledged his support to the president, saying the interest of the country is above party affiliation.

“We have agreed that we are going towards government decision not minding I am of Labour Party. Now the party is not the issue. We are talking about building Nigeria. We are talking about the unity of Nigeria,” he stressed.

However, a statement issued by LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Ogah has apologized to the party for the comments.

The LP spokesperson said such a comment shouldn’t be coming from any LP member at a time when LP presidential candidate is battling to reclaim his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He said, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to an interview granted by one of our House of Representatives members-elect, Hon. Amobi Ogah wherein he expressed his satisfaction with the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that some of his colleagues have “agreed to go towards government decision” on the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

“Though as a first-time and newly elected lawmaker, the member-elect made the utterance which is clearly within his rights as an individual as enshrined in the laws of the land however, the party has a view quite different from what the honourable member was quoted to have said.

“As an individual, he does not have the mandate to speak for the party and therefore cannot claim to be standing on the platform of the Labour Party to do same, giving views that are diametrically opposed to what Labour Party stands for.

“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed. We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.

“For the records, Labour Party has nothing against the personality of President Tinubu, however, we are challenging both the process and final outcome of the presidential election. We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.

“Finally, we urge millions of our party members who are irked and offended by Hon Ogah’s interview which has since gone viral to maintain their cool as the lawmaker has regretted his actions and has tendered an unreserved apology to the party.”

Recall that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, is challenging the declaration of Tinubu has president in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.