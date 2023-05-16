LP Withdraws From Planned May 19 Council Poll In Abia

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has withdrawn from the planned Abia Local Government election holding on May 19.

The election is to be conducted by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

The commission which is headed by Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, the former Commissioner for Education in the state, is responsible for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

LP in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Jerry Njoku, alleged that the leadership of ABSIEC was planning to use local government workers to rig the poll.

The LP claimed that there was an existing court order at the Abia State High Court against the election and accused the ABSIEC chairman of being desperate to please his employer and members of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

THE WHISTLER had reported that a High Court of Abia State in Bende Judicial Division had restrained Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa kpa from parading himself as chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

Mkpa and other commissioners were appointed last year by outgoing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in view of local government elections.

But a motion exparte was filled against the commission by Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke.

Nwoke’s lawyer, Anaga Kalu Anaga, had urged the court to invoke its jurisdiction by barring the electoral commission from access to funds pending the determination of his case.

LP in the statement said: “We are also aware of the attempt by Abia State Local Government Workers Union to illegally conduct the Local Government Workers Staff Union election before the handing over date of May 29, 2023 even before the expiration of their tenure, which is statutorily fixed for September 2023.

“More so, I have come across political advertisements for the local government elections on social media platforms by individuals who I will consider as ‘unfortunate’ to allow themselves to be misguided by paid sycophants and stooges of the outgoing PDP government of Abia State.

“For the benefit of doubt; there is an existing court injunction that has restrained ABSIEC from conducting any council election, pending the determination of the motion on notice with suit No. HAR/8/2023 of Abia High Court

“Therefore, Labour Party, Abia, after deliberations by members of her State Working Committee (SWC) on the 9th May 2023 has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled to take place on May 19, 2023.

“As a law-abiding party, we owe the people of Abia State a moral obligation to lead by example in discipline, principle, responsibility and accountability.”

Recall that an Abia State High Court had on April 5 2023 restrained the ABSIEC from conducting the local government elections.

The court granted the exparte motion in a case filed against ABSIEC.