LP’s Ezea Stops Enugu Gov’s Senatorial Bid As Lawan Re-Elected Yobe North Senator

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Okechukwu Ezea, candidate of the Labour Party, has defeated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to emerge as the Senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District.

Advertisement

Ezea stopped Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid after polling 104,492 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 46,948.

Prof Chukuemeka Ubaka, Returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the results on Monday morning at the Nsukka office of the commission.

The All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC), Simon Eze, came third place with 6,816 votes.

“Based on the power given to me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Ezea as the winner,” declared Ubaka.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has won re-election as the Yobe North Senator.

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who scored 91,318 votes was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Professor Omolala Aduoju, in Gashua on Monday.

His closest opponent, Sheriff Abdullahi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 22,849 votes while the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Alhaji Garba Umar, scored 7,210 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan of the SPC is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Aduoju announced.