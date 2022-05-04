Madrid Stop Man-City From Qualifying For Champions League Final

Real Madrid have stopped Manchester City from reaching a second Champions League finals in two years.

The 2022 Champions League Final will not be an all English finals as Manchester City lost 6-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Madrid will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Real Madrid have 13 titles, the highest any club has lifted.

No team has scored in the Champions League as many times as they have scored. They have also made the most appearances in the tournament (47).

Last year, Guardiola took City to an all English finals against Chelsea where it lost its first shot at Europe’s biggest title.

Liverpool are six times winners and are eyeing their 7th having featured in nine different finals as the next will make it their tenth finals.

Real Madrid had lost 4-3 to Guardiola’s men in a game that produced seven astonishing goals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had the chance of overturning the game in Santiago Bernabeu, but they conceded in the 73rd minute through a goal from Riyad Mahrez.

But the Los Blancos equalised through Eder Militao’s goal in the 90th minute, while Rodrygo doubled their lead a minute later to put Madrid up by 2-1 and an aggregate of 5-5.

Karim Benzema converted a spot kick which placed the home side 3-1 ahead of the English team and 6-5 aggregate.