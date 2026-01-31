Madueke Shines as Arsenal Defeat Leeds To Extend EPL Lead

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal recorded a 4-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday to boost their Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners returned to winning ways after a shock 3-2 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Bukayo Saka pulled out of the team following a warmup injury, he was replaced by Noni Madueke.

The former Chelsea winger produced an impressive performance to help the visitors grab the maximum points.

Madueke provided a sublime cross for Martin Zubimendi to head Arsenal in front in the 27th minute.

It was his first assist in the Premier League in 412 days, and it was also his first assist for Arsenal in the competition.

Madueke’s corner was diverted into the net by Leeds United’s goalkeeper Mark Darlow just before halftime.

Viktor Gyokeres increased Arsenal’s lead in the second half with a close range finish from Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

Gabriel Jesus put the icing on the cake with a sublime individual goal in the 86th minute to make it 4-0.

The victory moved the Gunners seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who will battle it out with Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal will return to action against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men won the first leg 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

In the other Premier League games, Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

Everton and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.