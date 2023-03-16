Magic In Istanbul: Burna Boy To Perform In Champions League Final

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy has been announced to perform at the highly anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show.

Advertisement

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June.

This was revealed on Thursday on the official UEFA Champions League website and Twitter page.

According to the organisers, this is the first time fans will “have the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the performance and can visit the @PepsiGlobal TikTok channel for more information.”

Also, the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi will air in over 200 countries and territories globally, minutes before the stand-out fixture of the club football season commences.

However, Burna Boy promised to bring his signature soulful vibes of afrobeat to Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium to the cheers of millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.

Advertisement

“As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi MAX stage at this year’s final. Music and football are the ultimate combinations, so you already know I’ll bring the vibes and make magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!” he commented.