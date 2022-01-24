Magnus Abe Supporter Taunts Rotimi Amaechi Over 2023 Governorship

Senator Wilson Ake, who represented Rivers West senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate between 2007 and 2015, has made the bold claim that another ex-senator, Magnus Abe, would be voted governor of Rivers State in 2023 despite the opposition of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to Ake, Abe is widely accepted among electorates in the state and most deserving of the office of governor after the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike..

Ake stated this at the inauguration of Abe’s support group, Rivers Voice of Freedom, at Omoku in Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Abe was also a guest at the event.

Speaking on Amaechi’s opposition to Abe’s ambition, Ake condemned the minister, saying the people had seen that Abe is a man of integrity and had done no wrong.

He told the mammoth crowd at the event that he was happy the people now know who Abe is and not how others wanted them to see him, adding there’s no reason why he should be denied the governorship of the state.

He said, “What has this young refined, credible and capable Ogoni man done to deserve the conspiracy of induced hate by a few power-hungry persons? Abe has done no wrong. He has offended nobody.

“It is for the good of Rivers state that the people cannot be deceived anymore. They now know Abe has done no wrong. And by popular consent, we are looking at the next governor of Rivers state. The massive support he is enjoying even out of public office explains it all.”

Abe in his remarks on the occasion told the people, “Being governor is not really about me, but about Rivers people and what they truly want. It is about doing the right thing, upholding truth and justice. And as long as you stand with me, I will remain standing and nobody can stop us.”