Maguire Takes Pay Cut To Sign New Man Utd Deal

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Former captain Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 33-year-old central defender’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season but it is understood he has taken a pay cut to stay at Old Trafford.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80m in 2019 – a world record transfer fee for a defender.

He has made 266 appearances for United, winning the League Cup in 2022-23 and the FA Cup the following season.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day,” Maguire said.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.”

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Maguire’s time at Manchester United has been turbulent.

He was appointed captain just five months after his arrival by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but was later criticised by some despite continuing to be selected by the Norwegian and his successor Ralf Rangnick.

In April 2022, Cheshire Police conducted a sweep of his house after he received a bomb threat.

Maguire fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag and was stripped of the captaincy in July 2023. Shortly afterwards, a deal was agreed for a move to West Ham but he decided to stay at Old Trafford.

He also struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim before enjoying a revival under interim boss Michael Carrick, starting all 10 matches since his appointment in mid-January.

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Maguire added: “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United.

“He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.”