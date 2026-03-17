Maiduguri Bombings: Military Deploys Counter-IED Measures

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The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers carried out coordinated explosions in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, detonating improvised explosive devices at multiple locations across the city on Monday night.

Military authorities explained that preliminary intelligence indicates the attackers deployed multiple suicide bombers to execute coordinated strikes at crowded public areas, heightening fears of mass casualties and widespread panic among residents.

The explosions disrupted activities across the metropolis, leaving casualties yet to be officially confirmed, while residents fled in confusion as emergency responders mobilised to the affected sites.

Rescue operations commenced immediately after the blasts, with personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other medical responders evacuating victims to the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment.

Further details indicate that the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) confirmed that the incidents occurred at about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, 16 March 2026, within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

OPHK stated in a statement issued by its spokesman, Sani Uba, a Lieutenant Colonel, that, “The explosions were carried out by suspected Boko Haram terrorist suicide bombers who detonated improvised explosive devices at three different locations within the city, namely the Post Office area, Monday Market axis and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) during the period of Iftar (breaking of fast).

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“The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis”.

OPHK noted that security forces responded promptly, with troops of Operation HADIN KAI, alongside the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team and other agencies, securing and cordoning off the affected areas to prevent further harm.

He noted that authorities have since intensified surveillance operations, increased patrols, and deployed counter-IED measures across Maiduguri to track possible suspects and forestall additional attacks.

OPHK also urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded locations, and promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies.