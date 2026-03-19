Maiduguri Bombings: NGF Demands Arrest Of Perpetrators

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The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the tragic terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, made the call in a statement by the forum Director, Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Abdullahi on Thursday in Abuja.

The forum also urged security agencies to strengthen measures to safeguard all Nigerians.

The forum said that the tragedy underscored the urgent need for sustained vigilance and a more unified, coordinated approach to security across all subnational governments.

“We are deeply shocked and heartbroken by the terrorist attacks that struck parts of Maiduguri, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives.

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“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the people of Borno State. We also wish those injured a swift and full recovery.”

The forum described the attacks as a grave violation of the peace and security that all Nigerians collectively strive to uphold.

It noted that such heinous acts of violence, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, constitute a profound affront to shared humanity and the sacred values of the season.

It extended the forum condolences and unwavering solidarity to Gov. Babagana Zulum, and the people of Borno over the attacks.

The forum commended the swift and coordinated response of the Borno government, the military, and emergency services, whose prompt actions helped to prevent further loss of life.

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It also acknowledged Zulum’s steadfast leadership and his tireless commitment to rebuilding the state and restoring peace despite persistent security challenges.

“NGF stands firmly with the government and people of Borno.

“The NGF remains confident that the state will overcome this tragedy and emerge stronger and more united,” the statement added.