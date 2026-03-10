Maiduguri Mosque Debunks Bomb Report

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Malam Bako Mosque in Maiduguri has dismissed claims on social media that some individuals planted a bomb on its premises.

The mosque’s management, in a statement on Tuesday, said the information is false and unfounded.

It noted that the mosque, located in Layin Hadiza, and the surrounding neighbourhood remain calm and safe.

“The management of Malam Bako Mosque, Layin Hadiza, wishes to inform the public that the message currently circulating on social media claiming that some individuals came to plant a bomb in the mosque is completely false and unfounded,” the statement read.

“We want to clearly state that no such incident occurred in or around the mosque. The mosque and the surrounding neighbourhood are calm and safe,” it added.

The management urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing fear and panic in the community.

“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear and panic in the community,” the management said.

The Borno State Police Command spokesperson, Nahum Daso, has also dismissed the report and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“It is an unfounded report. Therefore, we call on the public to maintain high vigilance and desist from sharing fake information,” Daso said.