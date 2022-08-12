Maitama, Wuse, Other Parts Of Abuja To Experience Power Outage Saturday – AEDC

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced that customers in Maitama, Mpape, Wuse Zone 2, and its environs in the Federal Capital Territory will experience partial blackout tomorrow Saturday the 13th of August, 2022.

The distribution company in a notice published on Friday on its official Twitter page said the power outage will be from 9 am – 5 pm in the aforementioned affected areas.

RELATED
Consumer

Power Outage In Abuja Caused By Explosion At Power Station – AEDC

Economy

Electricity Crisis: CBN Disburses Over N304.81bn To Stabilize Electricity

While appreciating customers for their understanding, AEDC explained that the outage is due to scheduled maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

You might also like

Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of AEDC Official In AbujaFCT

FG To Exempt Less Privileged From Planned Tariff Hike

Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan ‘Squandered N11 Trillion Electricity Fund’ – SERAP

Senate To Investigate High Electricity Billing In FCT

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.