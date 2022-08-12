Maitama, Wuse, Other Parts Of Abuja To Experience Power Outage Saturday – AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced that customers in Maitama, Mpape, Wuse Zone 2, and its environs in the Federal Capital Territory will experience partial blackout tomorrow Saturday the 13th of August, 2022.

The distribution company in a notice published on Friday on its official Twitter page said the power outage will be from 9 am – 5 pm in the aforementioned affected areas.

While appreciating customers for their understanding, AEDC explained that the outage is due to scheduled maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).