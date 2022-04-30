‘Make Him Happy When He’s Broke’– Woman Shares Secrets Of 33 Years Of Marriage

Money worries are some of the issues that cause tension in marriages, and have led to the collapse of some unions. But for a 50-year old evangelist, money must not be the reason for a marriage to fail.

Dr Abiola Johnson, President and founder of Women Of Prayer and Praise Fellowship Abuja, spoke to THE WHISTLER on the secrets of her 33 years old marriage and emphasized the need for couples, especially women, to focus on other positive things.

She revealed that she had learnt at a very young age to focus on her man’s strength than his weaknesses, adding that this has helped her marriage to remain happy and fulfilled.

According to her, when her husband is broke and dejected, she was always at hand to lift up his spirit and help him keep his pride.

“I don’t worry if there is no money coming from his side, I tried to do my best and make him happy and this kept us going without looking back,” she said

Aside helping him when he’s down, she also learnt the virtues of patience, tolerance and humility.

She said, “God gave me my divine husband and I have tried as much as possible to understand him in all areas. I also tried to be submissive to him so that I can gain his love which I am enjoying till now.

“I am always intentional in being patient with my husband at all times. I remember when we first got married, as a young girl everything was so strange to me.

“No marriage counseling like this time but what helped me was when I gave my life to God and I made reading of the word my favourite and this helped me a great deal in living with a man.”

Giving her take on the increased rate of divorce in Nigeria, the 50-year-old mother of three said “both parties are to be blamed.”

She further revealed that most marriages are suffering because couples no longer have the patience to study and understand each other and also put God forward in their lives.

“Marriage has a lot of ingredients that make it sweeter than honey, including good communication, love, submissiveness, understanding and patience.

“Nowadays, we have strong heads and stubborn people coming together as husband and wife and this disturbs the sweetness of home.

“If there is communication gap the wife most especially should fill the gap. I always talk a lot with my husband, that’s why I said you should try to understand the man God is giving you or has given you.”

She advised young couples to stay committed to their marriage and put their faith in God.

“They should be mindful of what is happening within them and take it to the Lord and also have someone of integrity they can discuss their challenges with,” she said.