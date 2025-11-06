Makinde, Damagum Rally PDP State Chairmen For Convention As Wike Plots Ambush

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the National Chairman of mainstream Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have intensified consultations ahead of the party’s planned national convention.

The governor and the chairman have, as at Wednesday, November 6, succeeded in getting the buy-in of PDP chairmen in 29 states across the country for the elective convention.

On the other hand, an opposing camp, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has also intensified moves to truncate the convention.

At a meeting with Damagum in Abuja on Wednesday, the state chairmen, led Tony Aziegbemi, who spoke on behalf of others, declared “total support, confidence and loyalty” for the embattled party chairman and the entire National Working Committee (NWC).

Aziegbemi, who is the PDP chairman of Edo State chapter, also commended the Ex-Parte order granted by a high court in Oyo state that cleared the way for the party to hold the convention.

Recall that a federal high court in Abuja, in a judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, had earlier, restrained the PDP from going ahead with the convention.

Aziegbemi urgeed all delegates to begin preparations in earnest to participate in the convention and to elect credible, competent, and loyal men and women into the National Working Committee.

The Forum of State Chairmen commended what it described as the effective and collaborative leadership of the NWC, the Board of Trustees and the PDP Governors Forum.

Reading a prepared speech, Aziegbemi said, “The Forum notes that this synergy has contributed immensely to stabilising and repositioning the party.

“The Forum emphasises the critical importance of discipline within the party and calls on all state chapters not to hesitate in invoking the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution to discipline erring members whose conduct undermines unity, cohesion, and the collective interest of the PDP.

“The Forum reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the unity, progress, and electoral success of the PDP across all levels and pledges to continue working closely with the national leadership to strengthen internal democracy and rebuild public confidence in the party.

“The forum in the same vein dissociates itself from the purported Abdulrahman (Mohammed) leadership and wants to categorically say that the PDP has only one National Chairman, His Excellency Umar Damagun

“It is to reaffirm this solidarity that our colleagues from North Central are with us here In support of all organs of PDP.”

Meanwhile, preparations for a similar meeting of the State Chairmen with Governor Makinde at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

