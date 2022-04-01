Makinde Empowers Amotekun With Additional 100 Vehicles

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday announced that his administration has given additional 100 vehicles fully equipped with communication gadgets to the Western Nigerian Security Network, Codenamed Operation Amotekun.

The governor, during the handing over ceremony held at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, expressed happiness that the corps has totally changed the security landscape of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said in a statement that Makinde equally reiterated that his administration will continue to have zero tolerance to crimes, adding that adequate support would be given to all security outfits in the state.

The governor equally used the opportunity to announce that apart from the 1,500 personnel currently engaged by the outfit, additional 500 persons will be recruited to further strengthen its capacity in the state.

Makinde said, “Today, we are here strengthening the Amotekun Corps. We will continue to listen to you. We will continue to fulfill the promises we made to you before you gave us the mandate. Let me also repeat that if you see something, say something and it will be sorted by Amotekun.

“To criminals and criminally-minded individuals, I was told that they usually import criminal elements into Oyo State. Well, we have the security vehicles but that is not the only thing we are doing. We are recruiting more Amotekun personnel and would be upgrading their communication structure. We are also equipping them so that they can respond to you adequately.

“So, my advice is, when you come to Oyo State with the intention to carry out any criminal activity, there is nowhere to hide. We will get you, deal with you and it will be your last operation.

“So, please, stay off Oyo State.”

Similarly, Governor Makinde appreciated the efforts and cooperation he is currently enjoying from the local government chairmen, saying the third tier of government has demonstrated that the two tiers of government can work collaboratively to achieve the same objective.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide good leadership, quality governance and make their lives better for the citizenry.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akin Ojo, who explained that the vehicles were jointly financed by the Oyo State government and the local governments in the state, added that the vehicles will ensure efficiency in the security architecture of Oyo State.

“We currently have about 1,500 personnel under the Amotekun Corps with an additional 500 in the pipeline to come on board. The whole essence of these vehicles is to ensure efficiency in the security architecture in Oyo State.

“These vehicles were jointly financed by the Oyo State government and the local governments in the state.”