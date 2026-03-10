Makinde Swears In 17 New Permanent Secretaries

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sworn in 17 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state’s Civil and Public Service.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, the governor urged them to demonstrate loyalty to the state and discharge their duties effectively.

He charged the appointees to manage their offices with probity and transparency, warning against letting personal interests conflict with official responsibilities.

Speaking shortly after the Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered, Makinde noted that the appointment process mirrored previous exercises, prioritising competence and merit over undue influence.

“When we came in, we instituted a system of rewarding excellence. So, all of you took exams, and you have been selected from that list. We also tried to balance the geopolitical zones of the state. We again tried to balance, where possible, the religious interests, but most of you were chosen based on competence.

“That is why some people may feel they should have been selected. Perhaps they passed the exam and did well. Perhaps they come from a geopolitical zone that has been overrepresented.

“But just as you have sworn, I also did at the stadium that I won’t allow my personal interests to conflict with my official conduct.

“Also, just like it is on the political scene, I say to people, ‘Look, don’t be loyal to Seyi Makinde. Be loyal to Oyo State.’ Governments will come and go. Players will come and go.

“By this time next year, a new governor will have emerged and will be putting together his or her cabinet. So, what is the benefit of loyalty to me? Where would that take Oyo State?

“So, please, be loyal to our state. Political parties will come and go, and different people under different parties have served this state before. I implore you to do your best to serve the people of Oyo State.”

The 17 new Permanent Secretaries include eight for the mainstream civil service, four from the Education sector comprising an Inspector-General of Education and three Tutors-General—three from the local government sector, one from the House of Assembly Service Commission, and the state Auditor-General.

The event was attended by the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor, Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Kazeem Adeniyi; commissioners, and other dignitaries.