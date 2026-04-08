Makinde, Turaki Meet With Atiku, Obi, Mark After ADC Protest

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The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the National Chairman of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki SAN, met with the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that meeting took place at the Abuja residence of the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, shortly after the ADC leaders held a protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ADC leaders at the meeting, hosted by Mark, included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Also at the meeting were former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola; former Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

A former Information Minister, Prof Jerry Gana; a former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; and a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Taofeek Arapaja were also in the Makinde-led delegation.

Although THE WHISTLER could not immediately ascertain the agenda of the meeting, credible party sources said the parley was not unconnected to “pending strategy discussions” between the Makinde’s PDP camp and the ADC leadership.

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The ongoing consultations underscore deepening consultations among opposition leaders, particularly in the wake of disputes within parties and growing concerns over compliance with electoral timelines set by INEC.