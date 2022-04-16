Makinde Vows To Recover Oyo Funds Stolen By Ajimobi’s Government

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday that his administration would recover the state’s funds allegedly stolen by the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who ruled the state for eight years on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said this on Saturday during a programme, “State Affairs” aired on Splash 105.5 FM, a private radio station in Ibadan.

He said there would be no hiding place for those who conspired together to steal the state’s funds.

The governor, while explaining the steps he had taken to prevent looting, said he had plugged the loopholes through which some unscrupulous persons were siphoning the state’s resources.

Makinde said, “Without blocking loopholes, we could not have been where we are today.

“First, we did verification for the workers and ghost workers, ghost pensioners were removed from the payroll. They were there before we came in but we decided that, as an administration, we would not spend our time on chasing shadows.

“Let me give you an example – when I came in, I looked at how some monies were spent and I believed it was Paris Club refund they moved, which was about N7 billion to N8 billion to OYSROMA.

“This is an agency that operates normally on a budget of about N40 million to N45 million every month but this money came in around November 2017, and in early 2018, they started spending the money.

“When we came in, we discovered they finished spending the money within one year on nothing. They stole the money and I know those behind the stealing and I am also after them right now.”

The governor said he had written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the company which he claimed was used to siphon the state’s fund without doing any work.

He said further, “There is a company called Chinese Global. They said they are Chinese people but we know the people behind it. The company has been shut down as we speak.

“I asked the General Manager in charge of OYSROMA and said, look, your budget is N44 million every month and, in a year, it is less than N500 million. Did you employ new people? He said no. Did you give out contracts? He said no. But how were you able to spend about N7 billion in eleven months without employing new people?

“But he said the company supplied asphalt. And I said if the company did, was the asphalt used to repair roads without employing new people and giving out contracts? He said the money was moved from OYSROMA to Chinese Global and two other companies without any supply from the companies.

“As a result of that, I wrote to EFCC and reported the matter about what we are facing here. “Chinese Global is also the company they awarded the Bembo-Apata road contract to, and the same company got the Ido-Eruwa project. But I said to them, ‘guys, you have Oyo State money with you. Go ahead and use the money to finish up the roads and they promised to do it.

” But as soon as former Governor Abiola Ajimobi passed on, they reneged on all those projects.

“And I said, fine, for me, as long as you have Oyo State money with you, I will get it back and I am still saying it again that I will get back the money for our state.

“The money is in excess of N12 billion to N15 billion. Those who stole it are not Chinese but from Oyo State.

“We know them, and very soon, wherever they have investment or property in the world, I will go after them and collect this money for our state.

“This is a promise I made and I am not saying it outside of what I have discussed directly with the people involved. Oyo State’s money will come back. Those who stole the money are the members of the APC who were in the government then.”