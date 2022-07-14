Makinde, Wike Absent As Atiku Warns Osun Electorate Against Allowing APC To Rig

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, were on Thursday absent at the Peoples Democratic Party’s final rally ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Osun State.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorcha Ayu; the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal were present at the rally held in Osogbo.

Also present at the rally were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; popular music star, David Adedeji, who is a nephew of the governorship candidate were also present.

Atiku said it was obvious that Osun State belonged to the PDP and the people of the state were ready to vote for its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Saturday.

He, however, warned the electorate against allowing the victory of the party to be stolen the way it was allegedly stolen done in 2018.

Atiku said, “This is a PDP state. Don’t let them steal your votes this time. They have been rigging elections here since 12 years ago. In 2010 they rigged through the court, in 2018 they rig through the ballot.

“Don’t allow them steal this time around. Make sure you vote and defend your votes., If you allow them, you will go back to darkness”, he said.

The national president of the PDP, Ayu also urged the people of the state to vote for Adeleke.

He said a vote for the PDP candidate was a vote for light while assuring the electorate that PDP would not disappoint them.