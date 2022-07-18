Makinde’s New Deputy Sworn-In After Olaniyan’s Removal

Oyo State Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola, has sworn-in Bayo Lawal as the new deputy governor of the state.

The Monday inauguration of Lawal followed the removal of Rauf Olaniyan, who was earlier removed by the House of Assembly.

The swearing-in and oath of office taking was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governors Office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan..

The seven-man panel constituted to probe Olaniyan based on the allegations of gross misconduct, in- subordination and financial recklessness against him had recommended his removal from office.

The new deputy governor was the Chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation and was recently announced as the running mate of Governor Seyi Makinde for the 2023 governorship election.

The swearing in and oath of office taking held at the Executive Chamber of the Governors Office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Makinde said “Against social media reports, out new deputy governor is not 76years old as erroneously reported. Your new position is an evidence that you excelled in your previous position.

“The reward for hardwork is more work and that is why we are giving you more task.

“The position of the Deputy Governor is a position of trust and our masters are the people of the state.

“Let me encourage you to put the interest of the good people of Oyo State first.

“You will continue to supervise the Housing Corporation even from your position as the Deputy Governor. Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency will also be under your direct supervision. The ministry of Justice will also be under your directive having served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state in time past.”

Speaking in an interview with journalists after shortly after the inauguration , Lawal said the new task would be delivered with full trust and loyalty to the government of Oyo State.

He thanked Makinde for finding him worthy of the task, assuring that he would use all within his disposal to complement and ensure more service delivery to the people of the state in line with the visions of the Makinde led administration.