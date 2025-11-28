Malami Confirms EFCC Summon

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has disclosed that he received an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He made a post on facebook on Friday where he affirmed his readiness to honour the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

He wrote, “This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC.

“As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation.

“I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service, the principles that I both advocate and champion”he said.

“Rooted in public service and in the spirit of transparency and accountability, I am committed to sharing with the Nigerian public the developments as they unfold.”

In July 2025, Malami dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he served as the AGF and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said his decision followed “wide consultations and deep personal reflection”, stressing that it was not driven by personal ambition or anger, but by “love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.”

“Nigeria is bleeding. Insecurity has taken over our homes, especially in the North. Banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism have become part of our lives while the government prioritises politics over the safety of its citizens,” he said.

In July, 2025, Malami officially announced his intention to run for governor of Kebbi State in the 2027 election under the ADC.

Malami vowed to tackle insecurity and revive the state’s struggling agricultural economy.

“INEC guidelines don’t permit mobilisation yet, but when the time comes, you will see that the people of Kebbi are with us.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win. We won’t disappoint those who believe in us,” he said.