Malami Inaugurates NHRC Governing Council, Lauds Commission For Meeting Expectation

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has inaugurated the 5th Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission.

Malami charged council to take the NHRC to greater heights in the fight against brutality by some members of the security forces, among other things.

The inaugural ceremony held on Monday at the Commission’s building in Abuja with the following persons as the new NHRC council members: Chairperson of the NHRC Governing Council, Dr. Salamatu Husseini Suleiman, Executive Secretary, NHRC, Tony Ojukwu Esq, Representative of the FMOJ, Director, Legal, Mrs. D. Agba, Ambassador Umar Salisu (representing Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Mrs. D. Adeshida (representing Federal Ministry of Interior).

Others are Joseph Onyeamachi, Ahmad Abubakar, S. Asiwaju, Abubakar Mohammed (Representing Print and Electronic Media), Femi. O, Representative from the Nigerian Bar Association, Azubuike N. and representative for the women.

In his remarks, the AGF recalled the allegations of human rights violations levelled against members of security operatives.

He said that the federal government had responded to indictment of security officers.

“It is known fact that the present government had complied with the award of damages for victims of the 2012 Apo killings of Okada riders by security agents, as well as complied with the 2018 White paper recommendations on Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police. The disbandment of SARS and the setting up of Various panels of Inquiry investigating and awarding damages for human rights violations by SARS is a clear testimony to the fact that this government is fulfilling its international obligation to set up an independent National Human Rights Commission for the Promotion and protection of the rights of Nigerians,” he said.

Malami commended the NHRC ES, Tony Ojukwu, for being able to effectively lead the Commission for about three years without a Governing council.

He further urged the members to abide by the Code of Conduct for Public Officials as they discharge their duties.

“Council Members should be guided by the Act, and relevant Government Circulars on tenure, the part-time mandate of members except the Executive Secretary, emoluments etc.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the Executive Secretary, staff and Management of the National Human Rights Commission who have managed the affairs of the Commission pending the appointment and inauguration of this Council for holding the forth without blemish. I look forward to a cordial working relationship between the Management and the Council to ensure steady progress and achievement of greater heights for the Commission in the near future,” he said.

Ojukwu, who became the NHRC ES in 2018, said he was optimistic that the four-year tenure of the new members would be an improvement on the previous.

He appreciated the AGF for supporting the NHRC on numerous issues, including the compensation of victims of brutality by security agencies.

“I must commend the AGF under whose watch the decisions of the Commission has been made effective…recalling the decisions of the Commission in the Apo killings of Okada riders in 2013 where the commission found out that the Okada riders murdered by the DSS were not terrorists and decided that there has been a violation of their human right thereby awarding them N135 million against the DSS.

“It took a human right consciousness of this Honorable Attorney General and Minister of Justice to get that decision implemented in 2018,” he said.

However, he urged the federal government to make more funds available so that the commission could live up to its founding vision.

“While most amendments have been effected, the aspect of government funding and operationalization of the Human Rights Fund still remains a challenge. Though there have been an increase in the budgetary allocation to the Commission recently, but the increases are a far cry in meeting the demands and mandate of the Commission and even in comparison with other Commissions in South Africa, Egypt and Ghana.

“Despite the challenges, it is worthy of note that the Commission has lived up to its mandate both nationally and internationally even though there is always room for improvement where the resources can be provided for the work of the Commission,” he said.

Ojukwu advised the council to ensure a better welfare package for members of staff in order to boost their moral and promote harmony within the organization.

The NHRC also acknowledged the encouragement received from civil society organizations as well as international bodies like the European Union, United Nation, MarAuthur Foundation.