Malami Is ‘Minister Of The Decade’ – Arewa Youths Laud AGF’s Patriotism, Loyalty To Buhari

A northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, has heaped praises on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for sacrificing his governorship ambition in order to complete the job assigned to him in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group’s commendation came after Malami announced on Saturday that he was withdrawing from the Kebbi governorship race.

The AGF’s aide, Umar Gwandu, had described the move as a further “demonstration of altruism and patriotism” that the justice minister had shown over the years to the nation.

Reacting in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the Arewa Youth Assembly said Malami displayed ‘statesmanship, patience, sacrifice, foresight and loyalty’ by forgoing his ambition to continue serving the president.

The group declared the AGF as the ‘Minister of the Decade’ and ‘Garkuwan Buhari (Defender of Buhari)’ for dropping his ambition on the grounds of loyalty to the president.

The statement signed by the group’s speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, partly reads: “Abubakar Mallami SAN, is a core pro-Buharist who believes in the words and actions of Mr president. He has been with the President since the days of CPC and even his personal ambition to be the Governor of his State couldn’t interfere with his loyalty to President Buhari and wants to be with his mentor and role model till the end of his tenure in May 29th 2023 because he wants President Buhari to finish Strong which is why the Arewa Youth Assembly refers to him Garkuwan Buhari.

“Mallami’s courage, resilience, determination and sacrifice for personal interest or ambition over national interest should not go unappreciated as he truly believes in service to the nation and humanity. Really, he is a PAN NIGERIAN that has shown his urge for a better Nigeria.

“Arewa Youth Assembly commends this very act of patriotism & loyalty and refers to Abubakar Cika Mallami SAN, as the PAN NIGERIAN MINISTER OF THE DECADE. A replica of President MUHAMMADU Buhari and other founding fathers of Nigeria who sacrificed their personal interests for National interest.

“This heroic act is worthy of emulation by other public office holders and political appointees. We are equally calling on the youths to look up to selfless individuals like the Minister of Justice, for in him, is a complete gentleman, a mentor, role model and leader they can lean on and tap from his endless wealth of knowledge and he needs to be applauded and celebrated by Nigerians.”

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was the National Legal Adviser of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) on whose platform Buhari ran as presidential candidate in 2011.

The CPC was founded in 2009 and merged with the Action Congress of Nigeria, the All Nigeria Peoples Party, and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to form the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.