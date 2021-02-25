Malami: Key Takeaways As Book Launched In Honour Of ‘Incorruptible’ AGF

47 SHARES Share Tweet

….Kyari, Omo-Agege, FEC Members, Reveal How Malami Helped NNPC, APC

Dignitaries from all works of life converged on the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday to grace the launch of a book published in honour of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), whom key stakeholders described as an “incorruptible and impactful” public officer in the country.

The over 690-page book written by about 51 authors and contributors is titled “Contemporary Issues In Nigerian Law and Practice”. Professor Mohammed L. Ahmadu, Dr. Umar J. Gwandu and Nafiu Yakubu edited the book.

The high point of the book launch and presentation was when the dignitaries took turns to laud AGF Malami for how he has used his office to make positive impact and bring about reforms in some key government institutions.

Those that spoke include the Senate President, Ahmed Lawn, represented by Senator Michael Bamidele, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami; Former Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Alimodu Sheriff, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello and representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, NDLEA, among others.

The keynote speaker, Chief Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), who happened to know Malami personally for a long while, described him as a visionary whose loyalty to his superiors and the country were known to all.

“He is an accomplishment gentleman and thorough-bred politician…Minister Malami is god-fearing, focused, incorruptible, loyal and with an amiable disposition.

“Malami was called to be bar 30 years ago, by any standard, he is a senior lawyer anywhere in the world, he added.

On his part, the deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege said the AGF was among those consulted when the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was to be formed.

He also observed that Malami’s legal prowess shined internationally following the recovery of some of the funds looted by former Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha.

“Malami is a patriot and an icon of legal practice…he played a key role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The AGF has successfully repatriated about 311 million dollars of the much talked about Abacha Loot,” he said.

He added that the justice minister’s push to reform obsolete laws to meet current trends was well noted by the National Assembly.

“The AGF Office has been working commendably with the National Assembly,” he said.

Omo-Agege also said that Malami had worked to ensure that the Nigerian law addresses the country’s dynamism by engaging in legal frameworks to stop financial corruption, address sexual violence, among others.

As such, he stressed that purchasing a book which captured Malami’s service to the nation as well as the experienced recommendations of various scholars would enrich the knowledge of lawmakers and to the country at large.

“I will get the books across to my amalmater, the Faculty of Law University of Benin, Faculty of Law, Delta State University.

“On behalf of our members, 109 copies of this book will be purchased,” he said.

NNPC GMD, Kyari, made reference to the P&ID (gas-plant) case that could have cost Nigeria about 9 billion dollars but for the litigations spearheaded by Malami.

“We have never had it this good since Malami came on board,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Akpata SAN, while welcoming everyone, made it clear that the book was written in honor of the AGF and that it underscored his contribution to Nigeria’s legal systems.

“Malami assumed office at a time when legal issues were evolving and he has ensured a paradigm shift.

“This book will serve as a useful guide for legal research and practice,” he said.

Taking the closing remark, Malami who looked excited at the turnout, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, family, friends, admirers and well-wishers for their support.

He said the book was not all about him, but that it, “represents academic and legal scholarship from all parts of Nigeria.”