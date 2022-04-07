Malami Reacts To Rumour Of Resignation, Says ‘I’m Still The AGF’

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN has told Nigerians to be rest assured that he has not resigned from office.

There are reports online saying Malami is aiming at the governorship seat of his state but the AGF had said he would make his political ambition known “at the appropriate time”

In a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami said he appreciates the love people have for him.

The statement partly reads:

“Malami remains committed to discharging statutory obligations and constitutionally delineated responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of extant laws.

“Malami thanked Nigerians for the demonstration of love and unparalleled interest shown in him.”