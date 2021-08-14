Malami Says Virtues Of Late Wife Of Ex-President Shehu Shagari ‘Will Be Remembered’

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that the nation will not forget the exemplary personality of the wife of the late President Shehu Shagari, Hajiya Hadiza, who died on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF paid a condolence visit to the former president’s family in Sokoto.

Malami “described the late widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari as woman of integrity whose virtues will ever be remembered.”

The AGF prayed for the family, saying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

On their part, Shagari’s family appreciated the Minister for his show of love.

Recall that the former President’s family had disclosed that she passed on after an illness.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E. late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” the statement partly read.