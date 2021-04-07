Malami Slams ‘Stale News,’ Denies Filing Suit Challenging Atiku’s Citizenship

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN, has denied filing any suit challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Some newspapers (not THE WHISTLER) had reported that the AGF had instituted the suit which sought to disqualify Atiku from contesting any political office in the country on the basis that he hails from Cameroon.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the suit was filed in 2019 by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) while the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the People’s Democratic Party, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were joined in the suit.

Reacting to reports of his alleged institution of the suit, Malami, through his spokesperson, Dr.Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, slammed those he described as stale news mongers for attempting to dent his image using repackaged report.

“The Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has never filed any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“According to the statement, the matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a Civil Society Organization – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.

“The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April, 2019. It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news.”

Meanwhile, the said 2019 suit would be called up for hearing at the Federal High Court, ABUJA, on May 4.