Malami Urges Judiciary To Open Up For Public Scrutiny

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has urged the judiciary to follow the example of the legislature and executive by subjecting “themselves for scrutiny”.

Malami gave the advice in Abuja on Tuesday at the Justice Sector Summit 2022 organized by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA and the Justice Research Institute (JRI) in collaboration with The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Justice Reform Project (JRP).

The program was themed “Devising Practical Solutions Towards Improved Performance, Enhanced Accountability and Independence in the Justice Sector”.

The AGF said in a bid to ensure transparency in the judiciary, it must “open its own book” like the other two arms of government.

In a issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, he said the judiciary needs “to be more transparent in the utilization of budgetary allocation on its financial expenses.”

Regarding the appointment of the judges, Malami expressed support for it but said the process should be based on merit.

“He said to enhance the quality of the system, there has to be accommodation of merits for consideration as the basis for appointment as against certain standards,” the statement read.