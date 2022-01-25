Malami Urges Judiciary To Open Up For Public Scrutiny

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
AGF-Abubakar-Malami
Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has urged the judiciary to follow the example of the legislature and executive by subjecting “themselves for scrutiny”.

Malami gave the advice in Abuja on Tuesday at the Justice Sector Summit 2022 organized by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA and the Justice Research Institute (JRI) in collaboration with The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Justice Reform Project (JRP).

The program was themed “Devising Practical Solutions Towards Improved Performance, Enhanced Accountability and Independence in the Justice Sector”.

RELATED
Nigeria

Former NIA DG Writes Malami, Seeks Enforcement Of Court Judgement

The AGF said in a bid to ensure transparency in the judiciary, it must “open its own book” like the other two arms of government.

In a issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, he said the judiciary needs “to be more transparent in the utilization of budgetary allocation on its financial expenses.”

Regarding the appointment of the judges, Malami expressed support for it but said the process should be based on merit.

“He said to enhance the quality of the system, there has to be accommodation of merits for consideration as the basis for appointment as against certain standards,” the statement read.

You might also like

Former NIA DG Writes Malami, Seeks Enforcement Of Court Judgement

Lawyers In FCT, 13 States Asked To Apply For Position Of Federal Judges

AGF Malami Blasts SouthWest Governors, Queries Lagos Govt’s Refusal To Obey Court…

Malami Reveals 3 Anti-corruption Bills That May Become Law In 2022

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.