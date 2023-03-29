Malami’s Spokesperson Pens Thank You Note After Securing Top OPEC Job

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, has expressed gratitude over his new appointment at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Advertisement

PR Nigeria reported that Gwandu was recently appointed the Public Relations Coordinator of OPEC, Vienna, Austria after contesting for the top job against two applicants from Kuwait and Algeria at the headquarter of OPEC in Vienna.

OPEC is an international organization that enables the cooperation of leading oil-producing countries with a view to collectively influence the global market and maximise profit.

As revealed on the OPEC website, the PR Coordinator, is “to assist the Head of Department in formulating strategies for creating and maintaining a positive public image for the Organization and in the execution of these strategies and related policies and decisions; to provide timely information through the most effective means to targeted audiences as well as the general public about OPEC, its aims and objectives, its activities, it decisions and their rationale, and its positions on topical issues in the industry; and to coordinate the programme of the Public Relations Team.”

Posting on a note of thanksgiving via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Gwandu who was a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano and a visiting Senior Lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, expressed gratitude to OPEC, President Muhammadu Buhari, friends and loved ones who played a positive role in his career path.

His words, “Alhamdu lil Lah! Alhamdu lil Lah! Alhamdu lil Lah!

Advertisement

“I am overwhelmed with joy over the deluge of congratulatory messages I received on my new appointment. I consider this not a personal affair, but an honour to all of us.

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation and unreserved thanks to my brother, Engineer Umar Labbo Gwandu, the Technical Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylver, the Nigeria’ OPEC Governor Dr. Adedapo Odulaja and his staff for their guide, encouragement and support.

“Engineer Umar Labbo Gwandu is a good mentor. He did not only show me the path, but made sure that I followed the path through professional support and boosting my morale.

“They want PR job not experience in oil and gas,” he once said to me.

“Umar, God is with you. I have no iota of doubt in your capacity to deliver. You are going to make us proud. You will make it, in sha Allah,” Engineer Umar Gwandu always reassured me. I cannot thank him enough for the demonstration of brotherly support and fraternal assistance.

Advertisement

“I have to thank my principal, Abubakar Malami, SAN, CON, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF) and Minister of Justice for bringing me to limelight through my present appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Relations at his Office.

“For he has provided me the platform to showcase my expertise, demonstrate, exhibit and present to the world one of the ways that I could contribute to the service of our dear country. I thank you most sincerely, Sir.

“Let me say a big thank you to my friend, Barr. Nafiu Yakubu, the Personal Assistant to HAGF for the confidence in me. I appreciate your trust that your friend is capable of taking charge of the Media, publicity and Public Relations components of a Chief Law Officer of the Federation in a way that earned me recognition throughout the country.

“I cannot pen down the names of personalities; “parents”, teachers, superiors, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, students and all those who I come in contact with. Thank you for you impacted positively on our lives.

“My appreciation to those who called, texted, emailed or contacted me through various channels. I may not be able to reply all. Let me use this platform to say that I appreciate your care, love and concern.

“Let me acknowledge and thank those who wanted to but are unable to reach out to me due to certain constraints. I thank you most sincerely. Thank you all. Umar. “