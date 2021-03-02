Malaria, Hepatitis B Testing On The Rise-Lab scientists reveal

39 SHARES Share Tweet

It has been said by medical practitioners that medical laboratory testing plays an important role in the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease in patients.

If a patient routinely submits to laboratory testing, this may allow doctors to respond swiftly with preventative treatment, which could save the patient time, money, and possibly sickness in the future.

According to health practitioners, laboratory testing is one of the first steps of defence to take in other to protect the general well being of a patient.

According to Medical Laboratory Scientists, there are different types of lab testing. There are countless number of lab tests, such as DNA testing, breast cancer screens, pregnancy testing, drug screens, lab cultures, blood tests and so on.

In an interview with two different Medical Laboratory Scientists, they said that conducting a medical test should be the first thing that an individual must do whenever they feel any abnormality in their bodies.

One of the Medical Lab scientist in Gwarimpa who gave his name as Kingsley said that the most common tests that are usually done by people relate to sicknesses such as Malaria, Typhoid, and Hepatitis B.

Kingsley who said it costs between N1,000 to N1,500 to conduct such test said, “A lot of people ignore VDRL(Syphilis test), Hepatitis c test, and Blood sugar levels. There are the types of test people don’t do that they are supposed to be done.”

When asked if Doctor’s recommendation is required before a test can be conducted, he said “Well, sometimes you don’t but if a doctor is available it is advisable to consult a doctor.”

But another Medical Laboratory Scientist who gave her name as Nkechi said one does not need a medical doctor’s reference before a test could be conducted.

She said, “You don’t really need a doctor’s reference. Some people just come to the lab and run tests without a doctor’s reference. You may have fever, headache, stomach pain or whatever; you can just go to a medical laboratory to check yourself on your own”.

She also advised that anyone going for medical test would need to prepare themselves in order to improve the accuracy of the results.

“Sometimes special preparation is required to improve the accuracy of a test,” she added.

On whether the number of people coming for medical test has improved, she said, “The numbers have increased, the number of malaria and hepatitis’ cases these days are alarming and people also come for follow up tests.

“More people now come, there is no day that you won’t have a patient coming for malaria and typhoid test, and they mostly turn out positive. Hepatitis B too, especially on younger ladies’ that people want to employ as House helps and Nannies.”

She said there has been a high number of people coming for hepatitis B and C testing.

Hepatitis B infection is caused by the hepatitis B virus. The virus is transmitted from one person to another through blood, semen or other body fluids. It’s not spread by sneezing or coughing.

She said that the Chronic Hepatitis B, lingers because their immune system cannot fight off the infection.