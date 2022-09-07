Mamu Who Negotiated Release Of Abducted Train Victims Returns To Nigeria After Interpol Questioning

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former frontline negotiator for the Kaduna-Abuja train abducted victims, Tukur Mamu has been flown back to Nigeria following his arrest by Interpol.

Mamu was reportedly awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia at the Cairo International Airport when he was arrested and detained for reasons yet unknown.

Speaking to Premium Times on Wednesday, Mamu who doubles as the spokesperson for the Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi said he was flown back by Interpol after he was interrogated.

Mamu, who was said to have been accompanied by his two wives and one other person noted that nothing incriminating was found against him.

The publisher of the Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna was known to have kicked off a negotiation with the terrorists that abducted at least 62 passengers of an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28.

Although Mamu had reportedly backed out from negotiation following an alleged threat to his life by the Federal Government, at least 46 victims of the incident have been released including a Pakistani, speculated to have paid a huge sum for his freedom alongside others.

All efforts by this newspaper to reach Mamu had failed, as his phone line was not connecting as of press time.

Mamu is said to arrive at Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano where he is likely to be interrogated by officials of the Department of State Security (DSS).