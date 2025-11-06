Man Arraigned For Allegedly Receiving Stolen Phone In Oyo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 36-year-old man, Babalola Ademola, on Thursday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly receiving a stolen phone.

Ademola was charged on two-counts bordering on stealing and receiving stolen phone. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Tellang, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at about 10.00 a.m. at Agodi Gate in Ibadan.

He alleged that Ademola received one Samsung Galaxy phone worth N205,000 from one Azeez Olarenwaju, knowing that same was stolen.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 90(9) and 427 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Moyosore Atanda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until November 25 for hearing.