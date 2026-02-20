Man Arrested For Allegedly Slitting Wife’s Throat In Rivers

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tragedy struck Amaji village in Umuoyoro community, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State, after a middle-aged man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat during a disagreement on their farm.

The suspect, identified simply as Mr. Aluchi, was arrested by operatives of the Eberi Police Division under the Oyigbo Area Command following the incident which occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

According to community sources, the couple had gone to their farm in Amaji village when a minor argument reportedly broke out between them. What began as a disagreement, villagers said, quickly escalated into violence.

In the process, the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to slit the throat of his wife, a mother of two.

Residents told our correspondent that the woman’s desperate screams for help echoed across the farm, drawing the attention of other villagers working nearby.

The natives reportedly rushed to the scene, overpowered the suspect, and apprehended him before handing him over to security operatives.

The gruesome killing has thrown the quiet agrarian community into mourning and shock, with many residents describing the act as unimaginable and deeply disturbing.

Security sources disclosed that during preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly told investigators that he did not know what came over him that led to the fatal act.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect has been arrested and the Commissioner of Police has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring timely justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, a human rights advocate and National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign, Prince Wiro, has condemned the killing, describing it as the height of man’s inhumanity to man.

Wiro stressed that no misunderstanding between couples could justify such a brutal act and urged the police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure justice for the deceased and her children.

As investigations continue, residents of Amaji village remain gripped by grief, with community leaders calling for calm and urging families to seek peaceful means of resolving domestic disputes to prevent further tragedies.