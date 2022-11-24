Man Arrested With Dagger At Ibadan LP Rally Didn’t Plan To Attack Obi – PCC

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to a video making rounds on social media over the arrest of an unnamed man in possession of a dagger during the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Advertisement

The video which was shared on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, alleged that suspect stood by the walkway where the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, was meant to pass on his arrival at the venue of the rally with his dagger concealed.

The video sparked reactions over an alleged plot to assasinate the former Anambra governor.

Advertisement

However, spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident which was reported as an attack on Obi was not true.

He described the arrested man as an internal security operative while adding that the Ibadan rally was peaceful despite serious security challenges across the country.

“The incident reported as an attack on HEPO was not true the individual in question is an internal security operative . Kindly Disregard Ibadan was peaceful despite serious security challenges across the country. Thank you Ibadan Oyo state in general,” Tanko said.