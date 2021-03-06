Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Niece, 3 Other Teenagers

43 SHARES Share Tweet

An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced one Kolawole Apoti to life imprisonment for forcefully having sex with his niece and three other teenagers.

The court was told that the convict’s niece, who is a secondary school pupil, invited three other teenagers to his house where Apoti forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girls.

Apoti was said to have been having carnal knowledge of his niece for a long time before she started introducing her friends to her uncle.

The convict was said to have given the victims N100 each after defiling them

The money given to the victims by the convict was said to have caused a fight and the case was allegedly reported to the principal of the school.

From there the matter was reportedly taken to the police who arrested the convict and arraigned him.

The convict pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by the court.

The judge, Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, found Apoti guilty of the charges preferred against him and sentenced him to life imprisonment .