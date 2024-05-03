Man City’s Foden Named FWA Player Of The Year

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester City star, Phil Foden has been named the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s player of the year following his impressive performances this season.

The 23-year-old has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester City including a vital goal in the final of the FIFA World Club Cup in December.

Foden polled 42 per cent of the vote to beat Declan Rice and his team-mate Rodri to the prestigious award.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer completed the top six in the voting category.

Foden became the third Manchester City player to win the award in the last four years after Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2023.

The Man City academy graduate is delighted to win the award and he also reiterates his desire to help his club to win more silverware.

He said: “I’m immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”

In a clean sweep for the club, Manchester City’s women team striker, Khadijah Shaw was named the Football Writers’ Association’s women’s player of the year.

Shaw is the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 goals to spearhead their Women’s Super League title charge.

She pipped the likes of Chelsea’s Lauren James, and teammate, Alex Greenwood to the award.

Manchester City currently lead the Women’s Super League log with six points with two games to go, they are on the verge of ending Chelsea’s record of winning four consecutive titles.

Foden and Shaw will be handed their awards at a Ceremony on May 16 in London.

The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award is an annual award given to the player who is adjudged to have been the best of the season in English football.

The award started in the 1947–48 season and it is voted for by members of the Football Writers’ Association (FWA), which comprises around 400 football journalists based throughout England.