Man Convicted For N20 Million Car Auction Scam In Borno

One Modu Ali Kotoko has been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for scamming a victim with promise of car auction.

He was convicted by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri.

The convict is said to have received the sum of N20,000, 000.00 as payment for the auction of cars.

Kotoko allegedly collected the sum from one Abubakar Girgiri on the pretext he would finance the purchase of cars on sale by auction.

The victim had transferred the money before he discovered that the auction was a hoax.

The charge reads: “That you, Modu Ali Kotoko, sometime in May 2019 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced Mohammed Abubakar Girgiri to deliver to you the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) which the said payment is for the auction of cars in Borno State and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and Punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

Ahmed, prayed for the court to convict him accordingly, while counsel for the defendant, A.B Usman pleaded for leniency.

He informed the court that the defendant had restituted the nominal complainant in full.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter convicted and sentenced Kotoko to one year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000.00 fine.

Recall THE WHISTLER had reported that Kotoko was first arraigned on January 1, 2021.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, setting the stage for trial in which prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, presented one witness.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, Kotoko changed his plea and pleaded ‘guilty’ to an amended charge.