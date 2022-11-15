Man Divorces Wife For Fighting Co-Tenants, Landlord

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court Of Justice, Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, Abuja has dissolved the 8-year-old marriage of Ode Paul Ogori and Ojoma Emmanuella Ogori after the former filed for divorce on the ground that his wife fights with co-tenants.

Ogori had sought one relief against his wife in Suit no.:-FCT/HC/PET/212/2020, praying for “a decree of dissolution of marriage on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably in that the Respondent since the consummation of the marriage, has behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot be reasonably expected to live with the Respondent.”

The petitioner’s lawyer, Chukwuma Ozobi, told the court in a judgment obtained by our correspondent, that his client’s marriage could no longer work, alleging that his spouse, sometime in March 2019, changed the locks of their matrimonial apartment, thereby locking him out, with a stern warning never to return to the said house.

“That the Respondent is very malicious and quarrelsome, which trait she has exhibited in all the places they have lived. That it is either the Respondent is fighting with the Petitioner or the co-tenants or the landlord.

“That since the marriage, the Respondent has formed it as a habit to instigate him to anger and that anytime this happens, the Respondent would arrange with some hoodlums to kidnap herself just to frustrate him,” the petitioner’s lawyer said.

The Petitioner in his statement on oath said that he married the Respondent under the Marriage Act at the AMAC marriage Registry, FCT, Abuja on the 16th day of April 2014 but wants it dissolved based on unsavory developments.

The respondent told the court she could not afford a lawyer and as such, had no legal representation during the proceedings.

“Following the absence of the Respondent in Court, her right to cross-examine the Petitioner was foreclosed on the Petitioner’s application,” Justice A. O. Otaluka held while reading the judgment.

With the petitioner’s argument being the sole argument before the court, the judge dissolved the marital union of the parties.

“This Court on the basis of the foregoing finds for the Petitioner, that his marriage to the Respondent has broken down irretrievably.

“Accordingly, this Court makes a decree order nisi(dissolution) dissolving the marriage between the Petitioner herein and the Respondent conducted at the AMAC Marriage Registry, Abuja, on the 16th day of April, 2014, the same having broken down irretrievably,” Justice A. O. Otaluka said in a verdict delivered on May 30, 2022.