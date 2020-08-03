Man Hangs Self In Nsukka, Family Says Action A ‘Surprise’

44 SHARES Share Tweet

One Emmanuel Eze was, Monday, reported to have killed himself at Amagu village, Ihe, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, and his family has expressed surprise at the tragic development.

The deceased, said to be a father of three, hailed from Eha-Alumona in the same LGA.

A resident of the area, on condition of anonymity, said the late Eze reportedly hanged himself in the early part of Monday at a yet-to-be completed one-storey building, close to his rented apartment.

His elder brother, Silas, confirmed the death, adding that the deceased was having some psychological imbalances. According to him, “Emmanuel has been behaving somehow. On Sunday, he hit our younger sister with a big wood and ran away. The sister was taken to the hospital for treatment. We are surprised to find out this morning that he hanged himself in an uncompleted building near his compound. His wife is not even aware that her husband has hanged himself. She is the one staying with my sister in the hospital.”

The police public relations officer, Enugu State Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, when contacted, said the command was still waiting for a brief from Nsukka Divisional Police Station.