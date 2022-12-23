Man In Police Net For Killing Driver Over Minor Accident

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Adeyemi Babatunde, 26, for killing a 46 years old driver, Ismail Obafunsho, over a minor motor accident.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said that on December 8, 2022, at about 8 p.m, the suspect, who drove a Lexus jeep with “”Olu of Oya”” customized number plate, hit the deceased’s car from the rear and caused damage to the rear light of the said car. As a result, the deceased, Obafunsho, then came down from his car, and asked the suspect to come down for them to assess the extent of the damage, so as to find solution to it.

However, the suspect, Babatunde, refused to come down from his car and was instead trying to run away. Upon noticing the plan of Babatunde, the deceased who became angry had to sit on bonnet of the suspect’s car. But he drove on high speed leading to the deceased falling down from the car, and was subsequently ran over.

According to the statement, Babatunde who was not satisfied, reversed the car and ran over the deceased again to ensure that he actually died.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State criminal investigation department for further investigation and prosecution.

"A 26 years old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, was on the 20th of December 2022, arrested for killing a 46 years old driver Obafunsho Ismail, over a minor motor accident.

“Not satisfied, the suspect also reversed the vehicle and ran over the deceased again to ensure that he actually died. After completing the act, he ran away with the vehicle. He was later traced to his father’s house at Idi-ABA area of Abeokuta where he was arrestedby men of the State motor traffic Division, on the 20th of December 2022. The vehicle he used to commit the crime was also recovered to the station.”