Man Kills Wife With ‘Kitchen Knife’ In Anambra

One Kingsley Igwe, 35, of Nise in Awka South Local Government Area, but resident at Dueze Street, Otigba, in 3-3 area of Anambra State, has been arrested for allegedly killing his own wife, Onyinye, with a kitchen knife. He was said to have ran amok before the incident.

According to the police public relations officer, Anambra State Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect was arrested on Thursday at about 4am by the operatives of the 3-3 Police Station.

He said, “The suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained, and attacked his wife, one Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body. Police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex Hospital for medical attention, but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor. The corpse was deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as an exhibit.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to the state CID, Awka, for discreet investigations in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident.