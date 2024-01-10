Man Loses Wife, Four Children In Rivers Boat Mishap

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fisherman identified as Mr Ayayi Festus has lost his four children, wife, and his little grandchild in a boat mishap involving two passenger boats, which occured in Rivers State on Tuesday night.

The unfortunate incident happened on Andoni waterways in Andoni Local Government Area of the State when two passenger boats heading to Bonny, a neighbouring coastal council area, capsized.

Confirming the sad development in a press release on Tuesday night, the chairman of Andoni LGA Erastus Awortu, expressed shock and condoled the families and communities of the victims.

Erastus said, “We received with rude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in boat mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday January, 9, 2024.

“Upon receiving the sad development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on rescue mission at the scene of the incident in a bid to salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support, especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the sea.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities of victims of this unfortunate disaster, especially Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama, and other communities whose loved ones were involved in the boat mishap.

“We share in their pain and trauma, our prayers and thoughts are with them in this moment of grief.

“While Council bemoan the boat mishap which came at a time when our people were still basking in the mood of a successful festive season in Andoni, we call on operators of water transportation in Andoni to ensure strict compliance of all passengers to safety rules.”

He further warned boat operators against night journeys on the sea to avoid such tragic incidents, adding that the council will do whatever it could to reduce the burden of grief of the bereaved families and the communities.