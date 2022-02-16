Man Petitions Police Over Destruction Of House By Rivers Assembly Member

A seventy- year old man, Sylvester Azubike from Ozuzu in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, , has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, over alleged damage to his residence by Nnana Iroanya Opurum, a state legislator.

Opurum represents Etche constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

After writing his statement at the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) unit of the Police command, Azubuike told journalist that Opurum brought in a Bulldozer to clear land for the construction of a market, and in the process destroyed part of his building.

He said he made effort to reach out to Opurum through the site supervisor and the lawmaker offered him the sum of twenty thousand Naira (N20,000) to fix the building, which he rejected.

According to him, the quantity surveyor who visited his building to inspect it said the vibration from the caterpillar had weakened the foundation of the house, and that the only solution is to put pillars round the building.

He explained that he sent the Youth President of Ozuzu clan and one other person at different times to Opurum who allegedly promised to remedy the situation.

He lamented that the lawmaker has failed to keep his promise till date, adding that efforts to reach him were unsuccessful as several calls to his phone line was not returned.