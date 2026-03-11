Man Remanded Over Alleged Rape Of Teenager

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 31-year-old man, Harry Terry, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 8 for mention.

Earlier, the Nigerian Police had brought an application seeking the remand of the defendant.

In a Form K filed by the police, the prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, said the defendant committed the offence on March 1 in Ado-Ekiti.

He told the court that the defendant allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl.

Apata said the defendant saw the girl on the street at midnight and, while pretending to assist her, took her to his house and raped her.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).