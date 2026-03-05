Man Sentenced To Jail, Caning For Sexual Abuse Of Daughter

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 40-year-old Singapore man has been sentenced to 17.5 years’ imprisonment and 16 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexually penetrating his teenage daughter over a period of more than three years.

The offences occurred between 2017 and 2020, beginning when the victim was 13 years old. The abuse involved repeated acts of sexual penetration, escalating from initial inappropriate demonstrations to penetrative sex acts carried out at night while other family members were asleep.

Court proceedings revealed that the abuse temporarily paused after the victim wrote a plea letter to her father, begging him to stop.

She wrote: “I forgave you for not being able to raise me up and see me grow. But then you torn (sic) my heart into millions of pieces.”

However, the acts resumed until she eventually disclosed the abuse to her mother and later to the authorities.

The man pleaded guilty to four charges — two counts of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and two counts of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor aged 16 to 18. Nine additional related sex offence charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

During mitigation or confrontation, the perpetrator displayed a lack of remorse, reportedly telling the victim’s mother that “it takes two hands to clap”, which implied shared responsibility and victim-blaming.

The Singaporean High Court judge, Justice Dedar Singh Gill, strongly condemned this statement, highlighting the profound trauma inflicted on the daughter, whose trust in her father was shattered.

In her victim impact statement or related letter, she described enduring lifelong emotional scars and a sense of living in a “living hell” due to the betrayal.

Prosecutors had pushed for a sentence of at least 18 to 19.5 years’ jail plus caning, citing the prolonged abuse, breach of parental trust, and the accused’s callous attitude.

The man’s identity remains protected in line with court orders to safeguard the victim’s privacy. The victim’s mother divorced the perpetrator following the revelations.