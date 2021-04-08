Man Sets Ex-lover, Two Kids Ablaze, Dies

30 SHARES Share Tweet

A man reportedly jilted by his lover, Ahmed Saka, has killed the ex-lover, Mutiat Oladele, and her two children by setting them ablaze.

The incident happened at Shogoye, Idi-Arere area of Ibadan on Wednesday.

The man was said to have stormed the residence of Mutiat and set the place on fire while the woman and her two children were inside.

The fire reportedly burnt the mother and kids to death while the man was also said to have died in hospital where he was taken to for treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this to THE WHISTLER on telephone on Thursday.

The police spokesman said that Saka had threatened to end his life and that of Mutiat because she called off their relationship and he eventually carried out the threat.

He said: “The man went to the house of his ex-lover and set it ablaze because the woman said she was no longer interested in the relationship.

“Unfortunately, the woman and her two children died as a result of the fire while the man later died at the hospital,” he said.